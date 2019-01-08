Home States Karnataka

I stand by CM Kumaraswamy, says DyCM G Parameshwara

  Introduction of English medium schools has left the Congress top leaders divided in their opinion. 

Published: 08th January 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

G Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Introduction of English medium schools has left the Congress top leaders divided in their opinion. At an event organised by the state department of primary and secondary education here on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara supported the stand taken by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy over introduction of English medium at government schools from the next academic year. Siddaramaiah, head of the coalition co-ordination committee, is not in favour of this.  

After inaugurating the South Indian States Science Fair-2019, G Parameshwara said, “I stand by the CM, and it is the decision of the coalition government and not a particular party.”Over Siddaramaiah raising objection, he said, “Each party member will have hundreds of opinions. But, it is the policy decision of the government, and it will be implemented from the coming academic year.”

“Our kids need English medium education to succeed at international level,” he said. “Importance of local/regional language will be protected and Kannada will continue to be one of the subjects even at these English medium schools.”  

