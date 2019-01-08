‘If JD(S) gets Mandya, we need Hassan’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet, who lost their seats in the previous assembly elections, have demanded that at least 50 per cent preference should be given to the Congress in

JD(S) bastions.

In a meeting on Monday at former minister A Manju’s residence, leaders of the Congress from Old Mysuru region like T B Jayachandra, HC Mahadevappa, Cheluvanarayanaswamy are said to have discussed the issues party workers had been facing in seats represented by JD(S) especially in Tumakuru, Hassan and Mysuru districts.

“Both JD(S) and Congress have a strong presence in seats like Hassan and Mandya. It is only fair that Congress gets Hassan if JD(S) is given Mandya in seat sharing or vice versa,” Manju said .

The former minister also added that after the death of Ambareesh, his son Abhishek should be given a ticket to contest from Mandya seat.