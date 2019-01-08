Home States Karnataka

Karnataka minister's clerk collected Rs 25.76 lakh from 4 civil contractors: Police

The seizure of cash from the clerk attached to a minister's office has snowballed into a major controversy with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

Published: 08th January 2019 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

money, currency, freud

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BENGALURU: A clerk working in the office of the Karnataka Backward Class Welfare Minister, from whom an amount of Rs 25.76 lakh was confiscated at the state secretariat here, has claimed that he had collected the sum from four civil contractors, police said on Tuesday.

Mohan, an employee of the Mysuru-based Sri Chamarajendra Biological Garden, was deputed to the office of C Puttarangashetty in the Vidhana Soudha.

He was a typist but was also functioning as the minister's personal assistant.

On January 4, the Vidhana Soudha police arrested him when he was stepping out of the secretariat with the cash in the evening.

According to police sources, Mohan told the investigators that he had collected Rs 3.6 lakh from one Ananthu on January 3 in the Vidhana Soudha and kept it in the office.

The next day, he had collected Rs 15.9 lakh from a contractor identified as Nandu from a spot near the legislator's house, Rs 2 lakh from one Srinidhi in front of the Karnataka High Court and Rs 4.26 lakh from contractor Krishnamurthy in the Vidhana Soudha.

The seizure of cash from the clerk attached to a minister's office has snowballed into a major controversy with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a senior leader of the ruling coalition partner Janata Dal (Secular) demanding the resignation of the Congress minister in order to pave the way for a fair investigation into the incident.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said he never interferes in a police probe to protect anybody.

Denying any link with the case, Puttarangashetty has said when the cash was seized, he was not in Bengaluru.

He has also said that a detailed investigation into the incident would reveal the truth.

The probe into the incident had been handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka clerk conmen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp