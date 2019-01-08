Schools, colleges closed today, buses to be off roads in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Schools and colleges across several parts of the state will be closed on Tuesday, the first of the two-day bandh called by several trade unions against the alleged anti-labour policies of the Narendra Modi government. In addition, examinations being held at several universities have been postponed.

On Monday, Deputy Commissioners of several districts, including Bengaluru, issued orders for schools to remain closed on Tuesday. The bandh is also likely to affect public transport as buses operated by the state government will mostly stay off the roads as union members are supporting the bandh call.

However, both the BMTC and KSRTC said that the final call will be taken on Tuesday morning after monitoring the situation. Autorickshaws, cabs and trucks services will continue to ply. The State Bank of India said that it will function, but other nationalised banks are likely to remain closed because of participation by union members.

Schools and colleges in city will not function on Tuesday, following the bandh call given by various trade unions across the nation. Bengaluru Urban DC Vijay Shankar issued an order declaring a holiday, considering the inconvenience due to lack of transport. However, this order applies only for Tuesday and does not mention Wednesday. Parents need not worry even if a school says it is functioning, as the order is binding on all schools, including ICSE and other schools.

Meanwhile, several state universities have postponed examinations scheduled on January 8 and 9. As per official information provided by Visvesvaraya Technological University, Bangalore University, Davangere University, Tumakuru University and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Kuvempu University and Rani Channamma University, examinations scheduled for January 8 and 9 have been postponed and students can check their university websites for the revised dates. Several private schools have declared holidays for two days Parents angrySome private schools have yet to take a decision and communicate this to parents, which is causing inconvenience, says parents.

A few schools which have put up a notice saying the school will function as usual, but parents have to make their own transportation arrangements. “Every time such situations arise, schools leave us in the lurch. They don’t send any message till morning, and sometimes send kids back after we take them to school, “ said a parent. “Some have even put up a notice saying schools will function, but transport will not. This is inconvenience to working parents,” says another parent.