Sealing Hubballi station is not practical: SWR

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Authorities of South Western Railways (SWR) have clarified that there is no proposal to seal the Hubballi Railway Station 20 minutes before the departure of trains. However, security at the railway station will be stepped up through technological intervention, it added.

Quoting Railway Protection Force Director General Arun Kumar, it was widely reported that the Railways was planning to seal the stations just like airports and passengers would be asked to reach the stations 20 minutes before the scheduled departure of their trains in order to complete the security check.

There was also reports that the Hubballi railway station would be one among the 202 stations to implement this plan. But, SWR officials have flatly denied implementation of any such plan and termed it “illogical”. Chief Public Relation Officer E Vijaya told Express: “No such plan was discussed while RPF Director General Arun Kumar visited Hubballi on Saturday to review security measures taken by the SWR. I don’t know how such a news appeared in the media.”

“The number of passengers arriving at the railway stations and is quite different from that at airports. Moreover, the railways is the cheapest mode of transportation. So it carries passengers of all strata of society,” said Railway sources.