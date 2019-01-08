Home States Karnataka

Stop illegal sand mining or will ‘torch’ police station: MLA

He also said poor people should be allowed to extract sand and construct their houses.

Published: 08th January 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA:  A day after MLA Goolihatti D Shekhar tried to immolate himself in front of a police station in Hosadurga, BJP MLA M Chandrappa on Monday said he and his supporters would picket police stations and “torch” them if the police did not take concrete steps to stop illegal sand mining in the district.

He told reporters on Monday that soon scores of people, led by the BJP, would picket every police station in the district and “torch” them. If needed, the BJP will also call for a district-wide bandh to teach the police a lesson. Warning of protests if the police do not cooperate with the public in stopping illegal sand mining, Chandrappa told the police to stop cooperating with illegal sand miners. 

He also said poor people should be allowed to extract sand and construct their houses. Chandrappa alleged that the police, including the Superintendent of Police, were involved in illegal sand mining and the transportation.  

Launching a tirade against Police Superintendent Dr Arun M of being corrupt, Chandrappa alleged that the SP wanted to increase the quantum of bribe. Hence, he would be strict in the beginning. However, now he is hand-in-glove with illegal sand miners. He added that the police were seizing tractors and carts used by poor people to transport sand for the construction of their houses.  

Case against MLA Goolihatti
Superintendent of Police Dr Arun M on Monday said the police have booked a case under Section 309 of the IPC against MLA Gulihatti D Shekhar for attempting to immolate himself in front of a police station.

