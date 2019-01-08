Trainee PSI dies under mysterious circumstances 

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI : A trainee police sub-inspector at Naganahalli Police Training Centre on the outskirts of Kalaburagi was found died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday. Basavaraj S Manchennavar had taken permission to go to the town on Saturday morning, citing health reasons. As he did not return to the campus hostel, the officials informed his family members the same day.

On Sunday morning, some residents of Ram Mandir, situated on New Jewargi Road, informed the police about an unidentified dead body spotted near the temple. The police arrived at the spot and identified Basavaraj.

The body was found with froth at the mouth and was sent for postmortem, police sources said. The body then taken to Benakanahalli village of Sedam taluk where his last rites were performed on Monday. Basavaraj was the eldest of the three sons of his parents.The exams scheduled to be held for trainees at PTC on Monday were postponed, PTC principal Savita Hugar said.

Peers raise B59L for family

In a heart-warming gesture, 590 trainee PSIs of the training centre contributed `10,000 each, which totalled to `59 lakh, for the deceased’s family members. This was after Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Shashikumar briefed them about Manchanhalli’s family background, saying he was the sole bread-earner of the family. His brothers are unemployed and their parents were economically dependant on him.

Kalaburagi district

In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge has contributed `50,000 to the family members of the deceased trainee.