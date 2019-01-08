Home States Karnataka

UVCE may lose 10% seats due to shortage of staff  

The All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has communicated to the institute that the screening committee constituted by it has recommended decreasing the number of seats.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  One of the most sought-after government engineering colleges in the state, the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), Bengaluru, may lose 10 per cent of its seats for the coming academic year. This was due to shortage of permanent teaching faculty members at the institute.

The All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has communicated to the institute that the screening committee constituted by it has recommended decreasing the number of seats. A copy of the communication from AICTE is available with The New Indian Express. As per information, the committee has identified this shortage as one of the major drawbacks and suggested a cut in the number of seats. 

UVCE losing 10 per cent seats will be huge loss to students looking to get admission under CET. As per details from the Karnataka Examinations Authority, UVCE is the only government college in the state where seats get filled up fast. “This is the only government engineering college that is sought by students like private colleges,” said an official of KEA.

The total number of sanctioned teaching posts at UVCE are 175, but currently there are just 91 permanent faculty members. The government has also put a freeze on recruitment to fill permanent staff, so the college has been running with the help of guest faculty members from the last 10 years.

Authorities of the college said they are going to meet AICTE officials and request it to reconsider its decision. “Even the guest teachers we have are equally qualified and we will explain this to officials,” said an official. “We are going to communicate about this to the Vice-Chancellor and Higher Education Minister,” an official said.

Total intake 550
The intake at UVCE for first semester through CET is 550 for five branches under four departments. Of this 10% is all-India quota. All are merit students with no management and COMEDK quota.

