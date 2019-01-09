Home States Karnataka

After five months, Iran sets free 18 Karnataka fishermen

The Uttara Kannada fishermen were arrested by Iranian security in two separate incidents on July 27 and August 25 last year near Kish Island in Iran.

Published: 09th January 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Family of Khaleel, who was released by Iran, distributing sweets in Bhatkal on Tuesday | Express

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: Finally after five months, Iran on Tuesday released all the 18 fishermen from Karnataka and five from Maharashtra who had been held captive after they strayed into Iranian waters. The group of fishermen will arrive at their port in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Uttara Kannada fishermen were arrested by Iranian security in two separate incidents on July 27 and August 25 last year near Kish Island in Iran.A few of them were sent to jail in Iran and were released later, but they were all held captive in boats near an island for the last five months.A case of illegally entering Iranian waters was registered against them.

An Iranian court had been hearing the case, and on Tuesday afternoon it ordered the release of all the 23 fishermen. The released fishermen have left for the Dubai coast in two fishing vessels, and they will reach the fishing harbour by Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, the Iranian court has fined 40,000 Iranian rials for each boat and it was paid by the Dubai boat owner who employed the Indian fishermen.The fishermen, who are in international waters, were not reachable for communication.In Uttara Kannada, the families of the fishermen burst into celebration after learning about the good news.   

The Uttara Kannada community in Dubai are planning to gather at the harbour to welcome the fishermen.However, it has not yet been confirmed when they will come back to India. It is said that the annual holiday of the fishermen is in March, which is when they are likely to return to the country, said a source from Dubai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fishermen freed Iran frees Indian fishermen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp