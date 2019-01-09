Home States Karnataka

Bus services affected in Karnataka on second day of strike

Causing severe inconvenience to commuters, hundreds of protesters from the Left trade unions disrupted the bus services at Majestic, the Central Bus Stand here, Transport Department officials said.

Published: 09th January 2019 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

KSRTC, bus, Karnataka bus

Image of a KSRTC bus used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shadab Akhtar Rabbani)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Bus services were Wednesday hampered across Karnataka on the second day of the two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions against the alleged repressive labour policies of the Narendra Modi government, officials said.

Causing severe inconvenience to commuters, hundreds of protesters from the Left trade unions disrupted the bus services at Majestic, the Central Bus Stand here, Transport Department officials said.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses also remained stationed in their respective depots across the state as protesters damaged the vehicles.

The auto-rickshaws and drivers of cab aggregators did not take part in the strike on the second day after initial support for a few hours on Tuesday.

People, however, went about their day-to-day activities as usual. The trade union workers took out rallies in several parts of the state holding placards, flags and raised slogans against the central government.

Police said attempts were made to disrupt train services but it was foiled by them and the Railway Protection Force, police said.

In the state capital, the protesters led by the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) staged a demonstration at the Town Hall and Majestic and took out a massive rally resulting in a severe traffic jam.

Protesters hurled stones at the KSRTC buses on Magadi Road and near Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

Some schools and colleges in the city remained shut. Metro rail was the saviour for commuters as its services remained unaffected.

In Davangere, protesters disrupted the bus services, staged a demonstration and burnt the effigy of prime minister to vent their anger against the central government's policies for workers.

The organisers said rallies were taken out in Kalaburagi, Hubballi, Bagalkote, Karwar, Chikkodi, Hubballi, Udupi and Vijayaura.

Agitators pelted some trains with stones in Kalaburagi and Ballari, railways sources said.

Adequate arrangements were made across the state to ensure law and order and safety of public and government vehicles during the Bandh on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC Karnataka Modi Bharat Bandh Strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp