Cash seizure at Vidhana Soudha: ACB searches typist’s house, office

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday searched the residence and office of stenographer Mohan Kumar in connection with the seizure of `25.76 lakh at Vidhana Soudha. They have seized a hard disk and documents.

Mohan, who is employed at the Department of Backward Classes Welfare, was taken into ACB custody, and the agency has been recording his statements. Bengaluru City Police handed the case over to ACB on Monday after preliminary enquiry indicated that the seized cash was meant as bribe for Backward Classes Minister C Puttaranga Shetty.

M Chandra Sekhar, Additional Director General of Police, told TNIE, “We have arrested Mohan and have searched a few locations. We are currently recording his statements,” he said.To a question, Sekhar said the agency was pursuing the corruption angle, and will investigate the source of the money and its intended recipient.

During the investigation by Vidhana Soudha police, Mohan had allegedly confessed that he was holding the money on behalf of Shetty. In his statement, Mohan had said that a portion of the money, meant for the minister, was left with him on January 3 and the remaining on January 4.However, he was caught by the police when he was on his way to meet the minister. In his statement, he claimed that the money was given by contractors to the minister to favour them in different works sanctioned by the government.