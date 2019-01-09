Home States Karnataka

CBI case verdict a slap on PM’s face: Venugopal

Continuing his tirade against the Modi government over Rafale fighter jet procurement, Venugopal said the defence minister has not answered two questions.

Published: 09th January 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Tuesday said the Supreme Court verdict in the CBI chief’s case is a “slap on PM Modi’s face”. The Congress also questioned the timing of the central government announcing reservation for economically-weaker sections in jobs and educational institutions.
“The SC verdict on the CBI chief’s removal is a direct slap on Modi’s face. Midnight intervention from the PMO to remove a CBI chief was extraordinary. Today, the SC ordered that type of removal is not at all acceptable,” Venugopal told mediapersons.

The Congress leader said they welcome reservation for economically-weaker sections, but question the timing.  “We welcome it, but why are they doing it now after four-and-a-half years? It is a
constitutional amendment, and has to be passed by 10 assemblies. Where is the time to do that now?” Venugopal asked.

‘Want Parliamentary probe’

Continuing his tirade against the Modi government over Rafale fighter jet procurement, Venugopal said the defence minister has not answered two questions. “Instead of HAL, who decided to give the contract to Anil Ambani? Did the defense ministry have any apprehension over intervention of the PMO in this deal? Let them answer these two questions,” he said.He said this will be one of the issues taken up in the LS elections, adding that they are asking for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe.

