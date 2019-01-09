Close illegal commercial setups in residential areas, says DyCM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday instructed officials to take stringent action against illegal commercial establishments in residential areas across the city. Footpath encroachment, beggars and hawkers at traffic signals, clearing of illegal OFC cables, plastic ban enforcement, industrial contamination of lakes, strict enforcement of smoking ban, and action against violators who convert basement parking space into shops, are some of the issues the DyCM asked officials to look into.

At a meeting with officials from various civic agencies like Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), he discussed issues raised by various residents welfare associations.

He took officers to task for the large number of illegal commercial establishments operating without trade licences in residential areas, and ordered them to put an immediate end to these violations. He observed that several shops have encroached footpaths. “A survey on the number of such shops must be conducted immediately, and footpaths cleared,” he said.

Beggars at traffic signals must be sent to destitute centres in cooperation with the social welfare department, he ordered.

He also instructed officials to continue work on clearing illegal optical fibre cables. So far, cables along 8,000km have been cleared. He personally identified a few places that need to be looked into on priority. “A few small industries continue to manufacture plastic despite the plastic ban. Officials should take note of this,” he said.

Industries that have been letting out sewage water into lakes and those that have worked around the rules must be shut down on priority, he added. “The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board must lock down industries with help from police, in order to control this,” he said.