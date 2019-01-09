Conductor returns gold to passenger

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: KSRTC bus conductor of Sira depot, Sridhar, had showcased his honesty by returning a bag consisting the gold ornaments worth `6.5 lakh to a woman passenger on Tuesday. One Nagalatha of Pavagada travelled to Bengaluru with the ornaments to present them to her daughter during the baby showering function last night. In a hurry, she left the bag on the bus. The conductor who alighted at the last found it and handed it over to the concerned depot manager who in turn informed the police. The bag was handed over to the woman after verification.