Cong in a fix over minister Shetty episode

By K Shiva Kumar
MYSURU: While AICC president Rahul Gandhi is mounting nationwide pressure on PM Modi with charges of corruption and calling him “chowkidar-turned-chor”, the ‘cash in Vidhana Soudha’ episode, involving Backward Classes Minister Puttaranga Shetty, has pushed the Congress and the state government on the back foot.

The BJP, which had lost steam after the Ramesh Jarkiholi case, is demanding the resignation of Puttaranga Shetty.With the Vidhana Soudha police transferring the case to ACB and accused Mohan admitting that the money was allegedly given by a contractor, has made the BJP call for state-wide stir.

People of the Uppara community, considered a backward one, have also taken to the Mysuru and Chamarajanagar streets to show their solidarity with Shetty. Congressmen too took to the streets to protest against harsh words used against the community.

The Congress leadership, which played down the incident pointing at corruption charges faced by BJP leaders, is in a dilemma on taking action that could have an impact on the party’s prospects ahead of the LS polls.

Uppara people are present in large numbers in over 15 assembly segments including Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Gokak, Channagiri, Hosadurga and Arabhavi, and scattered in sizable numbers in another 20 assembly constituencies is an organised community with ‘Katte mane’ and ‘Gaddi mane’. The are controlled by community heads.

They fear that any attempt to sideline or drop Shetty would backfire, as they did not have their pound of flesh in the past 60 years.Shetty, a strong loyalists of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had claimed that Siddu was still CM for him. He has thrown his weight behind the veteran leader, hoping that he would extricate him from the controversy.

Sources said that they have stepped up pressure on Siddaramaiah, MPs and leaders to save Shetty,  as any action would be an insult to the community. They have also tried accusing the BJP of having vested interests.

