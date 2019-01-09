Congress’s ‘people connect’ event  to reach all homes in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the state Congress unit is launching a 'people connect' programme from January 26 to February 15, so as to reach out to households across the state.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, KC Venugopal, who held a meeting with his party leaders to review the party's poll preparations, told mediapersons that they have decided to strengthen the party at the grassroot level. During the 'people connect' programme, Congress workers will approach all households in the state. "We will them about the Modi government's failures, and how it is important to bring the Congress back to power at the Centre," he said.

The Congress leader said they will strengthen booth-level, ward-level committees and also district units by identifying weaknesses, if any, and immediately take corrective measures. Refusing to comment on the JD (S) demand for 12 out of 28 seats in the state, he said that will be decided during the talks for seat sharing.

The Congress and JD(S) together will try to target all 28 seats in the state, he said. "There is no confusion or misunderstanding in the party over any issue. There are some minor issues, and that will be sorted out," he said.