Coalition niggles: Differences persist as partners keep off each other

With both the Congress and the JD(S) not willing to yield an inch, it could be difficult to break the logjam.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The conflict between the coalition partners over appointments to Boards and Corporations doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. With both the Congress and the JD(S) not willing to yield an inch, it could be difficult to break the logjam.

On Tuesday, both parties met separately to discuss the issue at venues not far away. But there was no meeting between All India Congree Committee (AICC) general secretary and state in-charge K C Venugopal and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy over the problem.And Venugopal headed straight to the airport and flew out. One source said that the two communicated only on phone and the issue of negotiations of boards  and corporations did figure in that brief conversation.

It is said that Kumaraswamy communicated over phone his willingness to speak. But since they did not meet, the issue will be now taken up in the coordination committee.

Both the Congress and the JD(S) had their own reasons for the two leaders not meeting. Sources said that Venugopal felt that it was for the state leaders to discuss the give and take. “The decision cannot be made in one short meeting and hence there would be no point in him meeting the CM,” the sources said.

The CM also claimed that he was very busy with the JD(S) LP meet all day. The party was disappointed that Congress did not discuss the contentious appointments at the coordination committee meeting.
Venugopal was part of a meeting at Siddaramaiah’s residence along with KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, working president Eshwar Khandre and Deputy CM G Parameshwara over the deadlock. The responsibility of holding talks with the CM has now been given to Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara.

The Congress party had recommended a list of 19 MLAs to be appointed as heads of various boards and corporations. But the list was cut down to 14 names, as Kumaraswamy did not give his approval to five. This had triggered unrest in the Congress.

At the JD(S) meeting of all legislators and MPs, members are said to have expressed their anger over Congress leaders making public statements against the CM and his family as well as the party.

The sticking point is the appointments of chairman to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and of member-BDA. The CM is said to have a soon-to-retire forest official in mind for the post of KSPCB chairman.

At the legislature party meeting, party supremo H D Deve Gowda raised the issue of coordination among his party members and explained to them that Congress has no desire to face them because they have not kept up the assurances. He said this also applied to the issue of boards and corporations.

