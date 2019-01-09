DK district on high alert after Shivamogga man dies of KFD

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: High alert has been sounded in Dakshina Kannada district after a man succumbed to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), commonly known as Monkey Fever, and detection of three suspected cases.

The man, 28-year-old Lokaraj Jain from Shivamogga, was brought to a hospital in Mangaluru where he died on Saturday.Confirming the death of Jain, District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Praveen said the patient was brought to the AJ Hospital in a state of coma and passed away due to viral meningitis (infection of the brain) which is the final stage of the disease. Jain is among six people who died of Monkey Fever from Shivamogga district.

District Health Officer Ramakrishna Rao clarified that no deaths have been reported from DK district due to the disease so far.He said three cases have come from Shivamogga for KFD testing and they have been admitted to private hospitals in the city.

While one has been admitted to AJ Hospital, another is in Wenlock and the third in Fr Muller’s Hospital.Rao said the inflow of patients for testing is not a sign of positive cases. Ironically, samplesare being sent to a Shivamogga lab for testing.As there is no complete cure to the disease caused by Flavivirus , the district will depend on medicines and precautionary methods, said health officials. While Dakshina Kannada has zero cases of Monkey Fever, Rao confirmed that precautionary measures are being taken.

Rao said Dakshina Kannada can be considered a Monkey Fever free district since 2007, with just one case reported between 2014 and 2015.

14 positive cases in Kasturba Hospital

Manipal (Udupi): A total of 14 positive cases of KFD have been reported in Kasturba Hospital in Manipal as on Tuesday. With upgraded wards being opened in the hospital to treat the patients, the hospital said that ample stock of medicine has been maintained at the hospital.