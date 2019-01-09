Home States Karnataka

DK district on high alert after Shivamogga man dies of KFD

The man, 28-year-old Lokaraj Jain from Shivamogga, was brought to a hospital in Mangaluru where he died on Saturday.

Published: 09th January 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: High alert has been sounded in Dakshina Kannada district after a man succumbed to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), commonly known as Monkey Fever, and detection of three suspected cases.

The man, 28-year-old Lokaraj Jain from Shivamogga, was brought to a hospital in Mangaluru where he died on Saturday.Confirming the death of Jain, District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Praveen said the patient was brought to the AJ Hospital in a state of coma and passed away due to viral meningitis (infection of the brain) which is the final stage of the disease. Jain is among six people who died of Monkey Fever from Shivamogga district.

District Health Officer Ramakrishna Rao clarified that no deaths have been reported from DK district due to the disease so far.He said three cases have come from Shivamogga for KFD testing and they have been admitted to private hospitals in the city.

While one has been admitted to AJ Hospital, another is in Wenlock and the third in Fr Muller’s Hospital.Rao said the inflow of patients for testing is not a sign of positive cases. Ironically, samplesare being sent to a Shivamogga lab for testing.As there is no complete cure to the disease caused by Flavivirus , the district will depend on medicines and precautionary methods, said health officials. While Dakshina Kannada has zero cases of Monkey Fever, Rao confirmed that precautionary measures are being taken.
Rao said Dakshina Kannada can be considered a Monkey Fever free district since 2007, with just one case reported between 2014 and 2015.

14 positive cases in Kasturba Hospital

Manipal (Udupi): A total of 14 positive cases of KFD have been reported in Kasturba Hospital in Manipal as on Tuesday. With upgraded wards being opened in the hospital to treat the patients, the hospital said that ample stock of medicine has been maintained at the hospital. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp