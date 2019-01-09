Home States Karnataka

Gang hacks history-sheeter to death for eloping with JD(S) legislator’s niece

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A gang of eight men allegedly kidnapped a driver, Manu, took him to a secluded place at Jetti Agrahara near Tumakuru early on Tuesday, and hacked him to death with long knives and machetes.

Manu, 32, was killed reportedly because he eloped with his employer Basavanna’s daughter just over a month ago. Basavanna, alias Gooli Basava, is the younger brother of Mahalakshmi Layout JD(S) MLA K Gopalaiah. 

The killers are alleged to be Basavanna’s henchmen. Koratagere police arrested some of the accused and are interrogating them. Preliminary reports said Manu had eloped with the only daughter of Basavanna 40 days ago, and married her in a temple, police said. The couple was living in Tumakuru.

The gang made the victim gulp down alcohol, and then tied his arms and limbs. They hit him fourteen times before fleeing in cars, after confirming that he was dead. Additional Superintendent of Police Shobhrani, DySP Dharaneesh, CPI Nadaf and other police personnel visited the spot.

A few years ago,Gooli Basava had reportedly married a HC judge’s daughter, and the couple had a strained relationship, following which, the girl had returned to her parents.“Gooli’s gang might have taken revenge, as he had eloped with the only daughter of Basavanna,” a source said. The victim was also a history-sheeter, he added.

The victim is from Ballagere village in Tumakuru taluk, and his father, late Rangaswamaiah, was a police staffer. His mother lives in the village and Manu paid her a visit during the festivities as he had settled in Bengaluru, a resident informed The New Indian Express.“In fact, Basavanna had helped Manu settle down at Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru, and allowed him set up the cable points of an area,” a JD(S) leader said.

