Ivan D’Souza protests merger of Vijaya Bank

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza on Tuesday led a strike opposing the merger of Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda.

The Upavasa Satyagraha, a day-long hunger strike, was held symbolically at Gandhi Park and commenced by garlanding a statue of Gandhi and paying floral tribute to a portrait of founder of the bank, A B Shetty.

Protesters, including bankers from the All India Bank Officer’s Association, Vijaya Bank, were among those against the merger.

Protesters tied a black scarf on their foreheads to express their solidarity to the cause. Ivan demanded the financial status of the banks that the central government has merged.

Taking a jibe at MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, District Congress Committee president, Harish Kumar said the Central government was bent on ruining all Congress government schemes especially with the privatisation of the port and airport which has created employment opportunities for many in the region.