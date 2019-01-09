Home States Karnataka

MLA threatens to move privilege motion in assembly against cops 

Hosadurga MLA Gulihatti D Shekhar on Tuesday said that he would move a privilege motion in the house when the session convenes in February.

Published: 09th January 2019

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Hosadurga MLA Gulihatti D Shekhar on Tuesday said that he would move a privilege motion in the house when the session convenes in February.

Speaking to media persons in the city, he said, “The police in Hosadurga taluk are working as per the directions of former legislator B G Govindappa and are totally against me and my supporters. Cases are booked against my supporters.”

“Even though the sand which was used for constructing the temple had legal documents, police seized the tractor at Madhure village and booked case against its owner. When I enquired with the police, they gave a negligent response. This type of negligent treatment to a legislator has has been in place since seven months. The last resort left with me was to self-immolate and it took place in a fit of rage and I had no intention to kill myself,” Gulihatti said.

He also said if needed, a private complaint would be lodged against the police for teaching them a befitting lesson.He also alleged that the police were directly involved in this incident and they have prompted him to take this step.  

Shekhar alleged that none of the officials were cooperating with him in taking up development activities and were constantly supporting former legislator B G Govindappa.“Being a responsible legislator, I will take up the struggle to the next level and a big protest will be held in the city on January 22,” he said.

