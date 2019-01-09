On day 1 of Bharat bandh, lukewarm response in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two-day Bharat bandh called by various trade organisations of the country against the alleged anti-labour policies of the NDA government, got a lukewarm response in the state on Tuesday. While protests were held across the State, normal life was not disrupted. Though stray incidents of stone-pelting were reported, Karnataka remained largely peaceful.

In Mundgod in Uttara Kannada district, a 57-year-old woman identified as Shanta Chakrasali, an Anganwadi worker, collapsed and died during a protest. In Bengaluru, many BMTC buses remained off the road. In other parts of the State, business establishments which had shut shop in cities such as Hassan, Tumakuru and Kalaburagi, were opened in the second half of the day.

Bandh highlights

Transport services remain largely unaffected

Miscreants pelt stones at six buses in Bengaluru. No other incidents

Some schools that declared a two-day holiday decide to function on Wed

No orders by DCs on closure of schools and colleges on Wed