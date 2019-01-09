Home States Karnataka

On day 1 of Bharat bandh, lukewarm response in Karnataka

In Bengaluru, many BMTC buses remained off the road. 

Published: 09th January 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

A policeman on vigil at the Kempegowda Bus Station in Bengaluru on Tuesday | SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two-day Bharat bandh called by various trade organisations of the country against the alleged anti-labour policies of the NDA government, got a lukewarm response in the state on Tuesday. While protests were held across the State, normal life was not disrupted.  Though stray incidents of stone-pelting were reported, Karnataka remained largely peaceful.

In Mundgod in Uttara Kannada district, a 57-year-old woman identified as Shanta Chakrasali, an Anganwadi worker, collapsed and died during a protest. In Bengaluru, many BMTC buses remained off the road.  In other parts of the State, business establishments which had shut shop in cities such as Hassan, Tumakuru and Kalaburagi, were opened in the second half of the day. 

Bandh highlights

Transport services remain largely unaffected

Miscreants pelt stones at six buses in Bengaluru. No other incidents

Some schools that declared a two-day holiday decide to function on Wed

No orders by DCs on closure of schools and colleges on Wed

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharat bandh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp