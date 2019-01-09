Home States Karnataka

Reservation bill: Congress ally Gowda lends support

His party may be a coalition partner of the Congress in Karnataka, but Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda is batting for the BJP-led union government’s reservation bill.

Published: 09th January 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: His party may be a coalition partner of the Congress in Karnataka, but Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda is batting for the BJP-led union government’s reservation bill. The former PM took to Twitter on Tuesday — the day the Union government introduced The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill 2019 — to extend his support to 10 per cent reservation for people under the General Category in jobs and education. This, even as his alliance partner Congress deemed it “unconstitutional”.

“Janata Dal (Secular) supports the 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for economically weaker sections of the upper castes. We have always stood for, and will continue to stand for the betterment of the underprivileged and weaker sections of the society (sic),” tweeted Deve Gowda. Given the opposition to the bill, which provides 10 per cent reservation to economically weak citizens in the General — otherwise deemed as ‘upper caste’ — category, Gowda said that it could be challenged in the SC.

“A nine-judge bench has already capped reservation at 50 per cent, and hence, this amendment is sure to be challenged. Legal knots need to be solved first,” Gowda told reporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deve Gowda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp