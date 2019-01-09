Saree row wraps literary meet organisers

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Organisers of the recently-concluded Kannada Sahitya Sammelana have found themselves tied up in a controversy over hundreds of sarees purchased for the event.The Sammelanais inviting criticism with the perceived apathy shown towards sarees made in Karnataka, in favour of the five-metre garment from Gujarat.

As many as 1,051 sarees were bought for the occasion, and were worn by women during the Purna Kumbha procession at the inaugural ceremony. Organisers say the orders were placed for sarees from Gujarat due to the favourable cost and availability factor.

Activists and social media users argue that it’s unfortunate that despite traditional sarees such as Ilkal being produced in the state, the organisers showed interest in buying them from outside. There are several production units at Gangavathi, Mysuru, Molakalkmuru and Ilkal, where quality sarees are manufactured, they point out.

“The organisation which strives to save the language and organises a grand function might have thought of the plight of weavers of the state before placing the order,” said an activist. “Placing an order for purchasing sarees from outside Karnataka is a kind of humiliation for people of the state,” said another activist.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat district chief Lingaraj Angadi said he was not aware of the issue. The various committees formed carried out their responsibilities, he added.

Procession committee president and MLC, Srinivas Mane, said the committee members approached the local dealers but none of them gave an assurance of providing the sarees in time, and the cost was also high compared to those bought from Gujarat.

“We have not placed the direct order to any production unit outside from the state. A wholesaler from Belagavi took the order at ‘210 while other dealers demanded a minimum of ‘320. Moreover, the dealer from Belagavi promised to give the sarees in the given time. Keeping the cost and time, the order was placed,” Mane said.