‘Sirsi Circle Flyover to be ready in 30 days’

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday conducted inspection of the ongoing Sirsi Circle Flyover resurfacing work and said that it would be completed ahead of schedule. Speaking after the inspection, Parameshwara said that new technology is being adopted for the resurfacing of the flyover to ensure a smooth ride.

“A new technology of Asphaltico Seal has been used that will prevent water from damaging the surface or developing potholes. This technology will be used only for flyovers and major roads and other arterial roads that are being white-topped to provide better quality of roads in the city. Officials have assured that the work will be completed in 30 days,” he said.

Govt firm on introducing English medium schools: DyCM

G Parameshwara stood firm on the state government’s move to introduce English medium education in all government schools. He said, “Our government is firm on the decision of introducing English medium education in schools. We cannot sideline our mother tongue Kannada, but there is need for our children to learn English. This will help them to cope up with circumstances in foreign countries and communicate better.” “Opposition to the move is an individual opinion,” he added.