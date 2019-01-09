Home States Karnataka

Wolf rescued from trench in Koppal

Forest and fire personnel and wildlife activists and public came together to rescue a wolf, which had fallen into a trench in Koppl district, on Monday. 

Published: 09th January 2019 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

The rescued wolf which has been released into the wild near Balutgi village in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

KOPPAL: Forest and fire personnel and wildlife activists and public came together to rescue a wolf, which had fallen into a trench in Koppl district, on Monday.  The male wolf fell into a huge trench at a village in Kushtagi taluk.     

“On Monday evening, I got  a call that a wolf had fallen in a pit dug for water at Balutgi a village in Kushtagi taluk. I rushed to the spot, after informing Mohammed Riyaz, Deputy Range Forest Officer, (DRFO) of Tavargera. DRFO Kustagi Shivshankar Revanki, forest guards H Mallikarjun and watchers Neelappa, Durgappa and Shamappa too arrived at the spot, informed Sujit Shettar,a local wildlife activist.
The wolf, according to the villagers, was in the trench since the last two days.

According to the villagers, the wolf had jumped into the sheep pen when it was chased by a dog of a shepherd and in a fight with the dog, it slipped and fell into the trench.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp