Wolf rescued from trench in Koppal

KOPPAL: Forest and fire personnel and wildlife activists and public came together to rescue a wolf, which had fallen into a trench in Koppl district, on Monday. The male wolf fell into a huge trench at a village in Kushtagi taluk.

“On Monday evening, I got a call that a wolf had fallen in a pit dug for water at Balutgi a village in Kushtagi taluk. I rushed to the spot, after informing Mohammed Riyaz, Deputy Range Forest Officer, (DRFO) of Tavargera. DRFO Kustagi Shivshankar Revanki, forest guards H Mallikarjun and watchers Neelappa, Durgappa and Shamappa too arrived at the spot, informed Sujit Shettar,a local wildlife activist.

The wolf, according to the villagers, was in the trench since the last two days.

According to the villagers, the wolf had jumped into the sheep pen when it was chased by a dog of a shepherd and in a fight with the dog, it slipped and fell into the trench.