Four from Shivamogga shine at Bhubaneswar Science meet

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Four students of Podar International School here have bagged the ‘Child Scientist’ award at the National Children’s Science Congress held in Bhubaneswar on December 31.

In the junior category, Mohammad Junaid Peer and Paritosh of Class 8 secured the first place with an A+ grade for their project “Balancing of pond eco-system by introducing hydra”.

In the senior category, Shriya and R Adya of Class 9 bagged the award with a B grade for developing an app, Avyasani (meaning non-addiction in Sanskrit). The app is mainly used in monitoring the use of mobile phones by children. The app restricts children from using the Internet after a stipulated period of time and it gives information about the social media sites visited. Speaking about the achievements, school principal Sukesh Sherigar said, “They need constructive support to nurture their talent,” he said.