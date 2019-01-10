Home States Karnataka

CET 2019 to go online: Karnataka Higher Education Minister

Paper-based option will still ply for rural students as final call will be taken after meeting between exam authority, higher education department and experts from VTU.

GT Devegowda

Karnataka higher education minister GT Devegowda (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 will be held online. On Wednesday, the state higher education minister GT Devegowda confirmed it, saying Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is making preparations to conduct the online test this year.

“A meeting will be convened soon to discuss the plan, where officials from KEA, higher education department and experts from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi will be present,” the minister added.

“Most of the competitive exams at a national level are already online-based,” said GT Devegowda. The software to conduct the test online is almost ready. An official announcement will be made soon.

CET AT A GLANCE

  • Over 2 lakh candidates appear for the exam every year
  • NIC is preparing the software needed to hold CET 2019 online
  • Results will also be announced online
  • Online test only for engineering courses
  • Keeping the interest of rural students in mind, a series of mock tests may be held for them. Rural area students may still have the option of paper-based CET 2019. A final call in this regard will be taken only after the meeting.
