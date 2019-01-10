CET 2019 to go online: Karnataka Higher Education Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 will be held online. On Wednesday, the state higher education minister GT Devegowda confirmed it, saying Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is making preparations to conduct the online test this year.

“A meeting will be convened soon to discuss the plan, where officials from KEA, higher education department and experts from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi will be present,” the minister added.

“Most of the competitive exams at a national level are already online-based,” said GT Devegowda. The software to conduct the test online is almost ready. An official announcement will be made soon.

CET AT A GLANCE