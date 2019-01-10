Karnataka CM clears 4 names, but fog over pollution board lingers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tension between coalition partners Congress and JD(S) over pending appointments to boards and corporations eased somewhat on Wednesday. After a prolonged delay, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy cleared the names of chiefs to four more boards but there was no consensus on the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

Kumaraswamy who had withheld five appointments after clearing the first list recommended by the Congress, approved the appointment of ST Somashekar for Bangalore Development Authority, NA Haris for Bangalore Metropolitan Rail Transit Corporation, SN Subbareddy for Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation and Prasad Abbayya for Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation (LIDKAR). Dr Sudhakar’s appointment for the post of Pollution Control Board Chairman has, however, been withheld.

The development comes a day after AICC general secretary in- charge of party affairs in Karnataka K C Venugopal tasked Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara with the responsibility of breaking the deadlock.

“Siddaramaiah spoke with the chief minister on Wednesday after which all pending appointments to boards and corporations were cleared. Pollution Control Board has been withheld because of a technical requirement,” a source from the CMO said.

Congress had recommended Sudhakar’s name for the post in a bid to pacify him. He was upset over not securing a cabinet berth. But things went awry after the CM stalled Sudhakar’s appointment. The deadlock over appointments persisted after Congress and JD(S) leaders could not reach a consensus on suggestions of certain names, especially Somashekhar and Dr Sudhakar, both Siddaramaiah supporters. JD(S) was miffed with Congress over appointing chiefs to boards that come under the ambit of JD(S) ministers, like BMRTC under transport ministry. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara under whose ambit BDA comes was said to be unhappy over Somashekhar’s appointment.

The CM is yet to clear the appointments of V Muniyappa (Political Secretary to CM), Dr Ajay Singh (Special Representative in New Delhi), MA Gopalaswamy (Parliamentary Secretary) and Sharanabasappa Darshanapur (Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission).