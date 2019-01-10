Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM clears 4 names, but fog over pollution board lingers

The Chief Minister is also yet to clear the appointments of political and parliamentary secretaries along with the Special Representative in New Delhi.

Published: 10th January 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tension between coalition partners Congress and JD(S) over pending appointments to boards and corporations eased somewhat on Wednesday. After a prolonged delay, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy cleared the names of chiefs to four more boards but there was no consensus on the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

Kumaraswamy who had withheld five appointments after clearing the first list recommended by the Congress, approved the appointment of  ST Somashekar for Bangalore Development Authority, NA Haris for Bangalore Metropolitan Rail Transit Corporation, SN Subbareddy for Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation and Prasad Abbayya for Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation (LIDKAR). Dr Sudhakar’s appointment for the post of Pollution Control Board Chairman has, however, been withheld.

The development comes a day after AICC general secretary in- charge of party affairs in Karnataka K C Venugopal tasked Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara with the responsibility of breaking the deadlock.  

“Siddaramaiah spoke with the chief minister on Wednesday after which all pending appointments to boards and corporations were cleared. Pollution Control Board has been withheld because of a technical requirement,” a source from the CMO said.

Congress had recommended Sudhakar’s name for the post in a bid to pacify him. He was upset over not securing a cabinet berth. But things went awry after the CM stalled Sudhakar’s appointment. The deadlock over appointments persisted after Congress and JD(S) leaders could not reach a consensus on suggestions of certain names, especially Somashekhar and Dr Sudhakar, both Siddaramaiah supporters. JD(S) was miffed with Congress over appointing chiefs to boards that come under the ambit of JD(S) ministers, like BMRTC under transport ministry. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara under whose ambit BDA comes was said to be unhappy over Somashekhar’s appointment.

The CM is yet to clear the appointments of V Muniyappa (Political Secretary to CM), Dr Ajay Singh (Special Representative in New Delhi), MA Gopalaswamy (Parliamentary Secretary) and Sharanabasappa Darshanapur (Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission).

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Pollution Control Board chairman JD(S) Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp