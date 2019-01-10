Home States Karnataka

Former Karnataka PCCF’s book on Veerappan releases today

Former Karnataka Principal Chief Conservator of Forests BK Singh has detailed several encounters as a wildlife officer and head of forest services in the book.

Published: 10th January 2019

PCCF BK Singh, Veerappan

BK Singh (extreme right) with police officials, including task force chief IGP K U Shetty, at MM Hills during 1990

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: One of the most bizarre ideas to nab forest brigand Veerappan, who operated in the forests of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, was forming of a large human chain around his hideout and close in on him, leaving no space for him to escape. Thankfully, the idea was turned down by the foresters who were better equipped when it came to fighting the brigand in his own terrain.

For 30 long years, Veerappan went on a spree of killing, kidnapping, extortion and wildlife crimes despite several teams of police and forests being deployed to nab him. With no idea of the inhospitable and vast terrains of Malai Mahadeshwarara Hills wildlife sanctuary, the police and forest teams came close to nabbing the brigand on several occasions, but could not due to lack of fitness and training in jungle warfare.

Several such interesting facts have made it to a book written by BK Singh, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) BK Singh who retired from the forest services in 2013. In his first book — Destroy Forests, Destroy Life — he has detailed several encounters as a wildlife officer and head of forest services. The book will be released at Aranya Bhavan in Bengaluru on Thursday.

