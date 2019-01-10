Home States Karnataka

Karnataka government to take help from ISRO, Google for missing fishermen

While Fisheries Minister Venkatarao Nadagouda will seek help from both organisations, revenue minister RV Deshpande has written to the Union Home Ministry seeking help.

Published: 10th January 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Venkatarao Nadagouda

Minister Venkatarao Nadagouda interacting with the family of Satish Harikantra, one of the missing fishermen, in Kumta on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Fisheries Minister Venkatarao Nadagouda has said that the state government will seek help from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Google to trace the eight fishermen who went missing from Malpe fishing harbour last month.

Nadagouda said the department will approach both the organisations to trace the missing boat with the help of their satellites and technology. Eight fishermen, including five from Uttara Kannada district, went for deep sea fishing on December 13 last year from Malpe fishing harbour and they were in contact with the coast till December 15. After that, communication was lost with them.

“I have written to Goa and Maharashtra governments to search for the missing crew ... but there is no clue as of now. Search efforts of ICG and Navy are still on and we hope for a positive outcome,” he said.
“There have been rumours of the boat being hijacked and moving towards Pakistan ... but there is no chance of this as the boat did not have enough fuel to reach the Pakistani coast. Efforts to trace them will continue,” he said. The minister said the government will give `1 lakh each to their families.

RV Deshpande writes to Rajnath over fishermen

BENGALURU: Minister for Revenue RV Deshpande on Wednesday sought the Centre’ intervention in expediting the search for the fishermen. In a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Deshpande sought deployment of aircraft to increase the pace of search operations for the missing fishermen. The minister also wrote a letter of thanks to Minister of External Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj for securing the release of 18 Karnataka fishermen from Kish Island in Iran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISRO Google Karnataka missing fishermen Karnataka Fisheries Karnataka Revenue Ministry Rajnath Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp