Karnataka HC: Shortage of public prosecutors a concern

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday orally observed that the shortage of public prosecutors in the state is causing trouble in the administration of justice. A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aravind Kumar made this observation while hearing a public interest litigation.

The bench observed that courts are waiting for public prosecutors, who attend only one court hall twice a week, as they have to attend multiple courts. Advocate General Uday Holla sought four weeks’

time to get a response from the state and the case was adjourned.

Fifty judicial officers transferred

The Karnataka High Court has issued a notification transferring judicial officers with immediate effect on Wednesday. According to the notification, issued by V Srishananda, Registrar General of High Court, 50 judicial officers of the district judge cadre have been transferred. Among them, 30 judges were senior civil judges, who were promoted to district judges on December 24, 2018.