Interview | I am not in race to become Prime Minister, says HD Deve Gowda

With just about three months left for the Lok Sabha polls, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda is a busy man these days -- managing the party affairs so that his son, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, can focus on governance. Gowda (85) says he doesn’t even get time for yoga in the morning. Excerpts from an interview:

Your thoughts on the coalition government and its stability?

Though the JD(S) and the Congress have had differences for years, we came together to form the government. After the assembly elections, the Congress took a firm stand that it is going to support Kumaraswamy for five years. The entire state is watching what is happening now. Stability of the government depends on the Congress too.

Did the Congress consult you before announcing appointments for boards and corporations?

Only names of boards were discussed tentatively, but deputy chairman of Planning Commission was not discussed at all. When they announced the names for the boards, they chose boards with a total budgetary allocation of Rs 16,000 crore while we got boards with the allocation of only Rs 3,000 crore. The discussion we had was tentative and I had told them to compile the names before deciding. After that there was no discussion.

Appointment to the Pollution Control Board is an issue?

We cannot appoint an MLA to the board because of a court direction. Whatever may be their intention, the CM is not going to select such a person (Congress MLA Sudhakar) who cannot be appointed.

Congress MLAs are accusing JD(S) of withholding names. Does that upset you?

I have taken so many insults in the last 12 years. I have become thick-skinned.

Do you think the Congress will accept your demand for 12 Lok Sabha seats?

When Congress got the message from New Delhi to form the government, they had not broached the subject of one-third and two-third (power sharing). When my son formed the government with the BJP against my wishes, the power sharing was on a 50:50 basis. This time, 2:1 formula was applied. So, I said 12 seats. I have also said I am flexible.

Will you take seven or eight seats?

No. Congress leader Veerappa Moily said JD(S) should get 10 seats. State leaders, including Siddaramaiah, will discuss it. I don’t know what is on his mind. I said 12 seats, but I don’t know which. Congress high command’s representative is coming two-three days and we will discuss it.

Is fighting the elections on your own an option?

No. Such a situation will not arise as I am not rigid with my demand. Both JD(S) and Congress have to stop the BJP.

Will you contest the coming Lok Sabha polls?

I am 86 years old and not keen on contesting. I must do something for my constituency as people have supported me for years. That is why I announced that my grandson will contest from Hassan. Some people are pressurising me to contest. I have not decided yet.

People say JD(S) has been reduced to a family party.

Some leaders who have grown because of this party say Gowda had not allowed them to grow. It’s they who say this party has been reduced to a family party, a caste-based party. I don’t want to allow this party to sink and that is why I am working hard. I am also planning to tour the state. I will focus on the state, and the effort to unite secular forces will be led by (Andhra Pradesh CM) Chandrababu Naidu.

How confident are you about mahagathbandhan stopping Modi?

Modi’s image has taken a beating and that is why they have come up with upper caste quota. What happened to demonetisation and other measures? Everything failed. It will be difficult (for BJP) to get a majority.

Are you in the race for PM’s post?

No. I have no political ambition. My only ambition is to see that my party survives. My strength will be just five or six seats. Who am I in a house of 545?