Karnataka gets its sixth tiger reserve

MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary finally gets the tag of a tiger reserve after a directive from the Karnataka Wildlife Board.

Tiger

Image of a tiger used for representation purpose only.

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bringing green cheers in the New Year, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy approved the formation of new protected areas, conversion of reserves into sanctuaries/tiger reserve and expansion of a few sanctuaries in the state. MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary finally got the tag of a tiger reserve and it will be the sixth tiger reserve in the state. The Karnataka State Wildlife Board, which met under the chairmanship of the CM for the first time, however, deferred a decision on the much-opposed Hubballi-Ankola railway project.

According to official sources, there was total opposition from the board members as well as forest officials to the Hubballi-Ankola railway project proposal. Bureaucrats opined that such an important infrastructure project should be looked into properly before taking a final decision. “The two-decade-old rail project has seen multiple rejections by statutory bodies at various levels as the rail line will have a cascading effect on protected areas, adversely affect the hydrology as also disturb and dislocate a variety of wildlife and its pristine habitat,” the Board members opined.

“A decision on raising the compensation amount in cases of man-animal conflicts from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh will soon be taken,” the CM said. Some important forest habitats that will now get the tag of conservation reserve include Mulliayanagiri in Chikkamagaluru, Bhukapatna (for chinkaras) in Tumakuru and Mulabagilu in Kolar for bats. In Kolar, the Malur-Kamasamudra Wildlife Reserve for leopards and sloth bears and an elephant corridor too got the nod from the Board.

Further, 15 acres of Munishwara forests adjoining the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary will be added to it. About 32,000 acres of hill ranges of Kappatagudda Conservation Reserve will now be a wildlife sanctuary.
Two sanctuaries – the Sharavathi Valley Wildlife Sanctuary and Gudekote Sanctuary will see expansion in their areas with the addition of more than 201 and 103 square kilometres respectively. No decision was taken on Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. Activists have hailed the decisions of the state government, saying the CM has done his best in favour of protection and conservation of wildlife.

