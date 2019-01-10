Karnataka woman dies after consuming water with suspected Endosulfan content

By Express News Service

YADAGIRI (KARNATAKA): In yet another case of poisoning, a woman died after consuming water suspected to have been poisoned with Endosulfan at Teggelli village in Shorapur taluk.

Five women in Teggelli village complained of vomiting after consuming drinking water supplied by municipality and were admitted to a hospital at Kembhavi village on Wednesday late evening.

A woman named Nagamma (70) succumbed to medical complications on her way to hospital at Kalaburagi. Nagamma was referred to a government hospital in Kalaburagi district as her condition had worsened. The other women who took ill are identified as Rangamma, Kallemma, Hallemma and Honnamma. The deceased Nagamma is mother of the member of a gram panchayat.

The water was being supplied to Teggelli village through a pipeline from an open well located at Mudnur village. As water was left for drinking purposes these women are said to have consumed the same. The Zilla Panchayat CEO, Kavita Mannikeri talking to The New Indian Express said the water samples have been sent to laboratories for testing.

Kavita further said it is suspected that water was mixed with the banned pesticide Endosulfan. She added that Endosulfan may have been sent through a valve attached to the pipe and thereby mixed with water flowing through the pipe.

“However, it is unsure if the banned pesticide was mixed with water in the open well or storage tank. The samples of waters from the pipe, open well and storage tank have been sent for testing,” she informed.

The sources in the district administration said the deputy commissioner Kurma Rao will be visiting the villages involved in the incident.