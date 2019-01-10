Kalaburagi sees dip in farmer suicides

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Farmer suicides in Kalaburagi district have come down by nearly 50% in the last nine months (April 1 to December 31, 2018) compared to the corresponding period in 2017. According to official sources, 35 farmers have committed suicide between April 1 and December 31, 2018, while the figure was 60 in 2017.

Joint Director (Agriculture Department) Ritendrakumar Sugur said of the 35 farmer suicide cases reported in Kalaburagi district in the last nine months, 29 have been disposed of. “Of the disposed of cases, Rs 5 lakh compensation has been given the families of 20 deceased farmers while the remaining are pending. Of the 60 reported farmer suicide cases in the district in 2017, 53 families have been compensated while the remaining seven were rejected,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner R Venkateshkumar said the numbers dipped owing to awareness programmes initiated by the revenue and agriculture departments. He said the farmers were also informed about government schemes to market agriculture produce, giving loan and crop insurance on time and providing free education to their children.