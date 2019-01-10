Monkey fever rings alarm bells in Karnataka

Marx Tejaswi By

SHIVAMOGGA: A palpable sense of panic has gripped several cities after five people have died ever since the outbreak of the Kyansanur Forest Disease (KFD) virus, or monkey fever, in November-end last year. The death toll so far is said to be the highest in the last ten years and all the victims are from Shivamogga district. Many others with symptoms are being treated at hospitals in Shivamogga, Mangaluru and Manipal.

The viral disease has been plaguing the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra over many years. What is shocking is that all the five people who have died were from Aralagodu gram panchayat limits in Sagar taluk. “Of the 140 people whose blood samples were sent for testing, 55 have returned positive for KFD. Of these, two are from Thirthahalli taluk,” said Dr Ravikumar, deputy director of Virus Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL).

The deaths have sent shock waves across Shivamogga and other Malnad and coastal districts where the authorities are asking people to report any deaths of monkeys. Sources in the Virus Diagnostic Laboratory said the early breakout of KFD has resulted in more number of deaths. Usually, KFD appears in the virus-prone areas of the district between January and June and the authorities take up vaccination a month ahead.

After reports of monkey deaths in Aralagodu in mid-November, health department officials rushed to the affected areas and took up a vaccination drive in all the villages of Aralagodu gram panchayat on November 30 and December 1. The second dose of vaccination was administered on December 28 and 29. “After the second dose of vaccination, an individual will develop about 50-60% immunity against the disease. After the first booster dose (after a gap of six months), the person develop 70-80% immunity,” said Dr Ravikumar.

The authorities have so far administered KFD vaccination in about 2,500 villagers around the Aralagodu gram panchayat alone. Vaccination is being administered to all those individuals aged between 06 and 65 in the Maluru PHC area of Tirthahalli taluk, Ripponpet, Marutipura and Nagar hobli of Hosanagar taluk, Aralagodu gram panchayat of Sagar taluk and Barangi hobli and Shigga village of Sorab taluk. Since 2010, all the five districts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi were free of KFD with zero incidences of tick and human positives.

It was generally believed that scanty rains would lead for an outbreak of KFD but despite heavy rains in the last monsoon in Aralagodu gram panchayat, KFD broke out much early. However, officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department in Shivamogga district claim that they are trying hard to prevent the spread of the fatal infection. But questions were raised regarding the department’s efforts after Health and Family Welfare Minister Shivanand Patil himself had agreed that the protocol in providing vaccination was delayed even when there was evidence of a possible outbreak in January itself.

WHAT IS KFD?

Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) is a recurring zoonotic disease associated with sudden onset of high-grade fever, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and occasionally neurological and haemorrhagic manifestations. It is transmitted to man by the bite of infected ticks.

SYMPTOMS

Initially, fever persists for 8-10 days. Headache, redness of eyes, feeling of thirst, weakness and pain in leg, waist and hands also surface. Later, there may be bleeding from nose, mouth and anus and, in some cases, the patients may become unconscious.

