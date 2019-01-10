Mysuru raises a stink over Kerala dumping garbage

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Even as the Mysuru City Corporation is seeking public cooperation in a bid to reclaim the cleanest city tag, it is facing a unique challenge this time -- waste-carrying trucks coming from Kerala to dump their load on the outskirts of the city.

Lack of coordination between the city corporation, and revenue, forest, and environment departments has made it easier for the culprits to dispose of plastic, packing materials, medical waste and other non-biodegradable junk, and flee the scene.

Although six cases have been booked in Mysuru and four in Chamrajnagar district for dumping waste, several lonely stretches have been turned into landfills by these trucks from the neighbouring state. After people in Jayapura localities complained of two trucks tossing out rubbish there, the police were prompted to act and the trucks were made to take the waste away.

In a few cases, the local police on the vigil have escorted the trucks till the check post, warning them not to return with the garbage. The check post staff at Bavali on Mysuru-Mananthavady road and Maddur on Gundlupet-Kozhikode highway are on the lookout for such vehicles entering Karnataka.

The environment department has now decided to write to the Zilla Panchayat, taluk executive officers and Panchayat Development Officers to act tough on the issue. “We have also written to the police to seize vehicles and book criminal cases against them,” Environment Officer Prakash said.

He added that waste-carrying trucks come from Kozhikode and Mananthavady. However, garbage from the neighbouring state is not the only challenge posing hurdles to cleanliness in the city, and there are other reasons contributing to the menace.

Although the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has plants to treat sewage and garbage within the corporation limits, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has no STPs or garbage treatment plants. MUDA covers over 25 layouts and has jurisdiction spread from Srirangapatna to Nanjangud.

The garbage collected in MUDA layouts, MUDA-approved private layouts and in panchayats falling in MUDA jurisdiction is dumped in vacant plots, and in areas meant for parks and other public facilities. Subash, a resident, said that garbage collection and treatment is MUDA’s duty till the layout is handed over to MCC.