Won’t settle for anything else: Chikkaballapur MLA Dr K Sudhakar

BENGALURU: Trouble awaits Congress in the form of Chikkaballapur MLA Dr Sudhakar who is fuming over losing the post of Pollution Control Board Chairman. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday cleared the appointments to all boards and corporations suggested by the Congress but chose to leave out Sudhakar’s appointment. The 44-year-old Congress leader told The New Indian Express that he will be forced to stand up for himself if the high command does not fight for him. Sudhakar has threatened to make an announcement on January 14 at Vidhana Soudha.

“Why should I accept a different board? They have to give me the post they have announced,” Sudhakar said. Contentious boards and corporations’ appointments such as NA Haris for BMRTC and S T Somashekhar for BDA was also cleared by the CM who — on the basis of an apparent technical glitch — refused to clear the appointment for the post of Pollution Control Board Chairman. Sudhakar has deemed the “technical glitch” rubbish. “It is an intentional and politically motivated move. They (JD-S) don’t like the idea of a strong Vokkaliga leader rising. That has been their strong vote bank,” he said.

The ministerial berth aspirant earlier threatened to quit the party after Shivashankar Reddy was chosen to be a minister instead of him. Sudhakar had pushed the Congress to the edge after going missing with MLAs.

“I don’t know what the high command’s decision is but I will take my call after speaking with them,” he said. When reminded that his party colleague Ramesh Jarkiholi also made such threats, Sudhakar dropped a hint that all is not over just yet. “In politics, every action takes time to elicit a reaction. Fifteen days is too little a time to say whether Ramesh failed or Sudhakar won’t make a difference,” he said.

Dilemma over post of a chairman

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday cleared all names recommended by Congress to boards and corporations except Pollution Control Board. The board has turned into an ego tussle between Congress, which wants to accommodate a strong legislator and JD(S) that is vying for the board. Under the garb of “technical requirement,” the state government has stalled Sudhakar’s appointment but party sources suggest that there is more than what meets the eye. “MLA of neither party can be appointed to the board. The chairman has to be apolitical and an environment expert according to a court ruling,” a JD(S) source said. Sources close to the CM suggest that he has a soon-to-retire forest officer in mind for the post.