500 special KSRTC buses for Sankranti

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is operating 500 special buses from Bengaluru from Friday to various places across the state and outside Karnataka to clear the Sankranti rush.

Buses will be operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballad, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi and other places. Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will ply towards Mysuru, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar and Madikeri.

All premier special buses will be operated from Shanthinagar to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Trichy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana.

Special buses will operate from Sri Basaveshwara Bus Station, Vijayanagara, Jayanagar fourth block, Jalahalli Cross, Navarang (Rajajinagar), Malleswaram 18th Cross, Banashankari, Jeevanbheemanagar, ITI Gate, Ganganagar and Kengeri Satellite Town, to Shivamogga, Davanagere, Tirupathi, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Kukkesubramanya, Dhannastala, and other places, based on the traffic.

Passengers can book tickets online by logging on to www.ksrtc.in. Advance reservation of tickets for KSRTC’s special and scheduled buses can be booked through the 707 counters in Karnataka and in other states.

A discount of 5 per cent on the fare will be extended if four or more tickets are booked on a single ticket, and a discount of 10 per cent is offered on return journey tickets if onward and downward journey tickets are booked together. In addition, special buses will be operated from all taluk and district bus stands in KSRTC’s jurisdiction, based on traffic needs.