70-yr-old woman dies after drinking water, endosulfan poisoning suspected

By Express News Service

YADGIR: A 70-year-old woman died after consuming water suspected to have been laced with the banned pesticide Endosulfan, at Teggelli village in Shorapur taluk of the district. The victim is Honamma (70).

Five women had complained of vomiting after consuming drinking water supplied by the Mudanur gram panchayat on Wednesday evening and were admitted to a hospital at Kembhavi village. After her condition worsened, Honamma was referred to the government hospital in Kalaburagi. However, she diedon the way.

ZP CEO Kavita Mannikeri told TNIE that water samples have been sent to a lab for tests. She suspected that the water was mixed with Endosulfan. The water was being supplied to Teggelli village through a pipeline from an open well located at Mudnur village. She added that Endosulfan may have been mixed through a valve attached to the pipe and thereby mixed with the drinking water. “It is still not clear if the banned pesticide was mixed in the open well or the storage tank. Water samples from the pipe, open well and storage tank have been sent for testing,” she said.

“There is no clarity on poisoning or where the water was contaminated. I have visited the village. A probe will be conducted,” Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao told TNIE.