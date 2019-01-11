Home States Karnataka

Elopement case: 5 nabbed, kin of JD(S) MLA may be involved

The deceased was also a history-sheeter, and was involved in the murder of another rowdy ‘Maccha’ at Yelahanka in Bengaluru in 2007.

Published: 11th January 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Five persons have been arrested while three others were detained by the Koratagere police in connection with the murder of Manu, who was hacked to death on Tuesday reportedly because he eloped with a JD(S) legislator’s niece. The names of the persons in police custody have not been disclosed.

Manu, a 32-year-old history-sheeter, was an employee of Basavaraju C alias Gooli Basava, who happens to be the younger brother of the Mahalakshmi Layout JD(S) MLA Gopalaiah. He had reportedly eloped with Gooli Basava’s daughter on October 22, following which her father had filed an abduction complaint with the Kamakshipalya police on October 25. The police had launched a hunt for the couple as both went missing on the same day and the girl’s family suspected Manu.

Manu is believed to have travelled to Tamil Nadu, but fearing for his life, he returned to his native village, Ballagere. He had posted a video on Facebook, which showed him and the girl saying that they faced threat to their lives from Gooli Basava. A day later, in the wee hours of Tuesday, a gang of eight men murdered Manu at Jetti Agrahara village.

Sources said the sons of Gooli Basava and Gopalaiah may have been involved in the incident as Manu had taken their names in the video. Both the families have left their homes in Bengaluru and may have taken their daughter along with them, they added.

Manu had married a public prosecutor’s daughter in Bengaluru six years ago. Police Superintendent Dr Kona Vamsi Krishna told TNIE that he will look into the developments that have taken place over  the last two days and take action.

BJP says honour killing

The BJP has demanded an investigation by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) into the brutal murder of Manu.The party, in a written complaint to the DG&IGP on Thursday, alleged that Manu was a victim of honor killing. They said that he was tortured for about 10 days since he was reported missing before he was brutally murdered. BJP spokesman S Prakash said the case must be handed over to a professional investigating unit like the CCB.

