Forest staff to tackle KFD, cremate dead monkeys

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to contain the spread of the rare, viral hemorrhagic Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) to human beings in the Malnad area, the state forest department says maximum forest staff has been put on duty for cremating dead monkeys wherever found, in wildlife and territorial areas. The situation is under control and staff are taking all measures to locate and properly cremate dead monkeys, department sources said.

Forest staff has been drawn from different wildlife and territorial ranges to identify dead monkeys in the affected areas, and the situation is being tackled with high-level monitoring, says C Jayaram, chief wildlife warden.

He adds, “Almost every day or two, we are cremating monkeys that are found dead. Strict instructions have been issued to forest staff to complete the burning procedure properly and applying lime salt. Combing operations to search for dead monkeys continue in cooperation with the district health staff. We have asked our forest staff to wear protective clothing so as to avoid contact with dead monkeys.”

According to range forest officials, Aralagodu in Sagar taluk is the worst-affected region where six people died. Forest staff are concentrating on Aralagodu and one more affected area, which has seen the deaths of monkeys affected by this fatal viral disease. Forest staff in Shivamogga division have been provided gloves, medicines and other equipment for the cremation of monkeys, and also vaccinated against the deadly KFD.

Misconceptions about Disease

Wildlife experts say the disease is not spread from dead monkeys, but from bites of ticks which are host to this fatal virus. The ticks have four stages and in the third stage, bite both monkeys and human beings. Only people entering forest areas are vulnerable to this disease if they don’t wear footwear or thick protective clothing. Bonnet macaques are the worst affected this season, and their population affected.

Another misconception about monkey fever is that fire kills ticks. In fact, forest fires create ideal conditions for ticks to multiply, by favouring weed growth like eupatorium, say experts. In Bhadra area, till 2003 people used fire to kill ticks, they still flourished and bit people. People should be made aware that natural forests will suppress tick population while fires will regenerate it, experts added.