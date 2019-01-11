Home States Karnataka

Forest staff to tackle KFD, cremate dead monkeys

According to range forest officials, Aralagodu in Sagar taluk is the worst-affected region where six people died.

Published: 11th January 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to contain the spread of the rare, viral hemorrhagic Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) to human beings in the Malnad area, the state forest department says maximum forest staff has been put on duty for cremating dead monkeys wherever found, in wildlife and territorial areas. The situation is under control and staff are taking all measures to locate and properly cremate dead monkeys, department sources said.

Forest staff has been drawn from different wildlife and territorial ranges to identify dead monkeys in the affected areas, and the situation is being tackled with high-level monitoring, says C Jayaram, chief wildlife warden.

He adds, “Almost every day or two, we are cremating monkeys that are found dead. Strict instructions have been issued to forest staff to complete the burning procedure properly and applying lime salt. Combing operations to search for dead monkeys continue in cooperation with the district health staff. We have asked our forest staff to wear protective clothing so as to avoid contact with dead monkeys.”

According to range forest officials, Aralagodu in Sagar taluk is the worst-affected region where six people died. Forest staff are concentrating on Aralagodu and one more affected area, which has seen the deaths of monkeys affected by this fatal viral disease. Forest staff in Shivamogga division have been provided gloves, medicines and other equipment for the cremation of monkeys, and also vaccinated against the deadly KFD.

Misconceptions about Disease

Wildlife experts say the disease is not spread from dead monkeys, but from bites of ticks which are host to this fatal virus. The ticks have four stages and in the third stage, bite both monkeys and human beings. Only people entering forest areas are vulnerable to this disease if they don’t wear footwear or thick protective clothing. Bonnet macaques are the worst affected this season, and their population affected.

Another misconception about monkey fever is that fire kills ticks. In fact, forest fires create ideal conditions for ticks to multiply, by favouring weed growth like eupatorium, say experts. In Bhadra area, till 2003 people used fire to kill ticks, they still flourished and bit people. People should be made aware that natural forests will suppress tick population while fires will regenerate it, experts added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp