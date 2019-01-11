Home States Karnataka

From next year, millet to be part of midday meal

Students in government schools are currently served rice and sambar

BENGALURU: Midday meals served to school kids in the state is about to get more nutritious from the coming academic year, as the state Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided to include millets in the menu.

At a recent meeting conducted at the department, experts from the health, nutrition and food department were present, and they recommended inclusion of foxtail millets and little millet in midday meals. The same is going to be communicated to the government.

According to department officials, the only issue in incorporating millets in midday meals is the cost. Maruthi, joint director, midday meal scheme, said, “The rice we are providing now costs `3 per kilo, and the recommended price of millet is between `60 to `120. For this we need approval from the state government and finance department.”

The inclusion of this food in midday meals is based on the representation submitted by the state Department of Agriculture. Even the Akshaya Patra Foundation, which introduced millets on a pilot basis at some government schools in the city, also submitted reports about the benefits of the food-type.Recently, even Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had announced this at a public event, claiming that the state government has decided to include millets in midday meals.

Millets once a week

Over 56 lakh kids covered under the midday meal project
Currently, rice and sambar is provided
Some trusts even provide roti/chapati, bisi bele bhath and pongal
Idea is to serve millets once a week
Pongal, bisi bele bhath using millets will be made

