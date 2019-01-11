Home States Karnataka

Growers in Kolar are all smiles as prices skyrocket

Call it a New Year bumper offer or Sankranti gift, tomato growers of Kolar and Chikballapur districts are all smiles as the price of the vegetable is rising by the day.

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: Call it a New Year bumper offer or Sankranti gift, tomato growers of Kolar and Chikballapur districts are all smiles as the price of the vegetable is rising by the day.

Majority of farmers in the twin districts grow tomatoes despite facing severe loses several times due to glut. Since the New Year has ushered in, the prices are going up on a daily basis making them happy
On Thursday, about 2,500 quintal of tomatoes were transported from the APMC market, the second biggest market for tomatoes in Asia.

According to deputy director of horticulture department in Kolar Krishnamurthy, the crop was grown in 15,000 hectres in Kolar and Chikballapur districts. For almost a year, a crate of tomatoes was sold between `100 and `150 and the highest was `200. Now the vegetable is being sold at `450 to `600 for each crate (15 kg box) and naati `450 and `500. The prices are likely to go further by the end of January as there is huge demand for the vegetable in various parts of the nation, he added.

Deputy Commissioner J Manjunath told The New Indian Express that the hike in price of the tomatoes is bringing smiles on the faces of the farmers of Kolar as they suffered loses for several seasons.

