HK Patil: BJP shattered people’s hopes, took constitutional institutions lightly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress campaign committee chief H K Patil on Thursday said the party will analyse 2018 assembly election results and learn from mistakes, if any, to improve its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Patil, who has been recently appointed as the head of the campaign committee, said the Congress and JD(S) leaders will soon decide on the seat-sharing and contest the elections together. On JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda’s demand for 12 out of 28 seats in the state, Patil said, “The JD(S) supremo has stated that they are asking for 12 seats, but they have also said they are flexible and both the parties will finalise it after discussions.”

He also said: “People had a lot of hopes when the BJP government came to power in 2014, but all that has been shattered now as the government has not taken any pro-people initiatives.” Citing the government’s decision on the CBI chief and supreme court verdict reinstating him, the Congress leader accused the BJP government of taking constitutional institutions lightly. “Congress will explain all these issues to people of the state and seek their support in the Lok Sabha polls,” he added.