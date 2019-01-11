Home States Karnataka

HK Patil: BJP shattered people’s hopes, took constitutional institutions lightly

Patil, who has been recently appointed as the head of the campaign committee, said the Congress and JD(S) leaders will soon decide on the seat-sharing and contest the elections together.

Published: 11th January 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Congress campaign committee chief H K Patil at an event in the city on Thursday | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress campaign committee chief H K Patil on Thursday said the party will analyse 2018 assembly election results and learn from mistakes, if any, to improve its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Patil, who has been recently appointed as the head of the campaign committee, said the Congress and JD(S) leaders will soon decide on the seat-sharing and contest the elections together. On JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda’s demand for 12 out of 28 seats in the state, Patil said, “The JD(S) supremo has stated that they are asking for 12 seats, but they have also said they are flexible and both the parties will finalise it after discussions.”

He also said: “People had a lot of  hopes when the BJP government came to power in 2014, but all that has been shattered now as the government has not taken any pro-people initiatives.” Citing the government’s decision on the CBI chief and supreme court verdict reinstating him, the Congress leader accused the BJP government of taking constitutional institutions lightly. “Congress will explain all these issues to people of the state and seek their support in the Lok Sabha polls,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H K Patil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp