Home States Karnataka

Jayadeva team to check seer’s health

The wound of the bypass surgery done at Dr Rela Institute of Medical Centre, Chennai, has healed. Whereas the infection has been declining slowly, he explained.

Published: 11th January 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Health minister Shivananda Patil visits Sri Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Hospital in Tumakuru on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: On the insistence of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who visited ailing Siddaganga seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, his brother-in-law and the director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology Dr Manjunath-led team of doctors will check the health situation of the centenarian seer at Siddaganga Hospital where he was admitted in ICU on Friday.

“The Chief Minister had called the junior pontiff Sri Siddalinga Swamiji over the phone and after enquiring about the situation of the swamiji, he informed that Dr Manjunath led team will arrive to take stock of the situation and also to give treatment if required,” informed Dr S Paramesh of the hospital.
The wound of the bypass surgery done at Dr Rela Institute of Medical Centre, Chennai, has healed. Whereas the infection has been declining slowly, he explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp