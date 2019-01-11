Jayadeva team to check seer’s health

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: On the insistence of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who visited ailing Siddaganga seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, his brother-in-law and the director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology Dr Manjunath-led team of doctors will check the health situation of the centenarian seer at Siddaganga Hospital where he was admitted in ICU on Friday.

“The Chief Minister had called the junior pontiff Sri Siddalinga Swamiji over the phone and after enquiring about the situation of the swamiji, he informed that Dr Manjunath led team will arrive to take stock of the situation and also to give treatment if required,” informed Dr S Paramesh of the hospital.

The wound of the bypass surgery done at Dr Rela Institute of Medical Centre, Chennai, has healed. Whereas the infection has been declining slowly, he explained.