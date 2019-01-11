Home States Karnataka

Lokayukta to appeal against relief for engineer in graft case

In the official release issued by the Lokayukta office, the Legal Cell has recommended for preferring criminal petition/criminal revision petition against the judgement of the special court.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty has directed police to file an appeal before the High Court against the discharge of Sevya Naika, who was working as Executive Engineer, Upper Bhadra Project, Chitradurga, from a graft case, by the Principal District and Sessions Judge in Chitradurga.

The Lokayukta police in Chitradurga had filed a chargesheet against the accused Sevya Naika as he allegedly possessed disproportionate assets (DA) of 154.67 per cent in excess to known sources of income from November 6, 1987 to September 26, 2013.

HC dismisses PIL challenging fewer exam centres

Bengaluru: The Karnataka HC on Thursday dismissed a PIL challenging Gulbarga University’s decision to reduce the number of PG exam centres in Hyd-K’taka region. A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aravind Kumar dismissed it, saying that the matter comes within the domain of the authorities. Petitioners Kishore Kumar and others explained that the new system is a matter of concern as students had to travel to exam centres located at district headquarters instead of at the taluk centres.

