Muslims hold puja in dargah for devotee

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Muslims in Gadag arranged an Ayyappa pooja at a dargah in Gadag to help a devotee who was short on cash to visit Sabarimala.‘Mala dhari’ Ayyappa devotees along with Muslims performed abhishekha and sung devotional songs at Imam Khasim Dargah at Khanthota in Gadag on Tuesday evening.

The idea was mooted by Abdul Munaf Mulla from Khanathota. When he came to know that one of the Ayyappa devotees was struggling for money for his pilgrimage, he decided to raise funds from his community members. They collected `5,000 and handed it over to the devotee.“When I heard that an Ayyappa devotee was facing problem in arranging cash for his pilgrimage, I thought of helping him, ” he said.

T N Guruswamy, an Ayyappa devotee who leads pooja rituals in Gadag, said: “Abdul’s work is appreciable. He gathered more than 25 Ayyappa devotees and performed a pooja. He is an example for others.”