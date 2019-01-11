Need new innovations to tackle new-age crimes: CM H D Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Timely innovation and improvisation in the field of forensic sciences is extremely important to deal with the new age criminals, CM H D Kumaraswamy said. He was speaking at the inauguration of Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Bengaluru, where nearly 600 delegates had come to attend a two-day ‘National Conference on Emerging Trends in Forensic Science’ at NIMHANS Convention Centre on Wednesday.

Releasing the souvenir and also postal stamps and covers of FSL, Kumaraswamy said, “Changing nature of crimes and innovative methods used by criminals has left us with no option but to look towards this.”

The conference was organised by the police department and is the first national conference on forensic science to be held in Karnataka. Speaking at the event, Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Technical Services M A Saleem said, “The Department of FSL has come a long way since its inception in 1967. We rank sixth best FSL in India,” he said.

The government has sanctioned `5 crore to set up a state-of-the-art cyber forensic laboratory in the FSL, Madiwala campus, DG, IGP Neelamani N Raju said.